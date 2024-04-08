Citigroup Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $3,358.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,614.81.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $31.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,937.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,697.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,316.87. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,664.71 and a 12-month high of $3,023.98. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.