Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Citigroup

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.04. 1,878,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,442. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

