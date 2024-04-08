Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

CGNX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.98. 562,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,225. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,334,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $723,524,000 after purchasing an additional 203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,631,000 after purchasing an additional 87,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,962,000 after acquiring an additional 837,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,202,000 after acquiring an additional 262,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

