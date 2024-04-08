Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Citigroup

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s previous close.

FTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,726. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

