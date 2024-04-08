Citigroup Raises Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $68.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.85. 3,665,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,913. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

