Citigroup Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $322.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $330.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

ROK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.43.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $282.05. 682,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,753. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 141.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

