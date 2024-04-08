3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $95.31 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,586. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

