Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 7,038 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 103.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,619,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VGIT traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.81. 2,234,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,418. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

