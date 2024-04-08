Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,118 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.62. 3,165,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,098. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

