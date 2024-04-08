White Wing Wealth Management Makes New Investment in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

White Wing Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF accounts for 1.1% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. White Wing Wealth Management owned 0.46% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 39,074 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.02. 54,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,913. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

