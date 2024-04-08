Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 20,704 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 4,894.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.37. 254,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,440. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.46.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.