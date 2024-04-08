White Wing Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 104,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 177,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 30,035 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 360,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.94. 142,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,614. The company has a market cap of $710.86 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

