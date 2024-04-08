SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.36. 2,596,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average is $101.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

