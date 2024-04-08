SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $224.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,221. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

