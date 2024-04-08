MA Private Wealth Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MA Private Wealth decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $342.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,114. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

