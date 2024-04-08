MA Private Wealth Has $21.08 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MA Private Wealth lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,138 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 4.5% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MA Private Wealth owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $21,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $82.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,017 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average is $77.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

