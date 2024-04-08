HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 9,588 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 25,523 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.58. 23,968,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,926,781. The company has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

