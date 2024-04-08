The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 3.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $101,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in TJX Companies by 109.1% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,711 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.23. 4,830,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,883. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.28.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

