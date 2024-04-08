American Asset Management Inc. Invests $549,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.9% of American Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.48. 10,299,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,169,381. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $216.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.95.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

