ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,629 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

HTEC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 38,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,259. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Get ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF alerts:

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.