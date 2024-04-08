ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,629 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
HTEC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 38,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,259. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.95.
ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Trading Halts Explained
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.