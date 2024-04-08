SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GINN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,653,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,903 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 360,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 652.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 253,729 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 81,032 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Performance

GINN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,829. The firm has a market cap of $380.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

About Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.