MA Private Wealth Has $273,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.98. 104,278,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,218,531. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average of $216.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

