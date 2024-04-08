7,828 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Bought by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,060,000 after acquiring an additional 286,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,246,000 after acquiring an additional 609,911 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,674,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 898,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 420,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 921,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter.

IVLU stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,261. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

