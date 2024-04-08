MA Private Wealth Trims Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.09. 1,527,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,125. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

