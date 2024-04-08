MA Private Wealth Makes New $76,000 Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7,385.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,004,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after buying an additional 3,951,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after buying an additional 3,542,051 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after buying an additional 2,571,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after buying an additional 1,964,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.61. 1,603,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,686. The stock has a market cap of $950.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

