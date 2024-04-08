White Wing Wealth Management Invests $3.50 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $63.31. 1,246,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,818. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $63.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

