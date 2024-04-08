White Wing Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 4.8% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. White Wing Wealth Management owned about 0.37% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after buying an additional 174,434 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 688.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 742,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 648,535 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 644,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 616,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after acquiring an additional 124,839 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.97. 203,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,920. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

