iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 452.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,115. The stock has a market cap of $357.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $110.07 and a 1 year high of $142.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average of $127.58.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

