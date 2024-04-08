MA Private Wealth Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.69. 2,455,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,031. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

