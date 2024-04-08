MA Private Wealth Sells 24,449 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MA Private Wealth cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,449 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,038,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 826,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 468,478 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.41. 5,029,358 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

