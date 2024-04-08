MA Private Wealth Has $711,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

MA Private Wealth reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,213,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 165,005 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

