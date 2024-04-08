iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,752,000 after acquiring an additional 81,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,476,000 after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,698,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after buying an additional 97,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,438,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.43. The company had a trading volume of 141,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,143. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $76.12 and a twelve month high of $101.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.13.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.