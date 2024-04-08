MA Private Wealth Sells 1,417 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after buying an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.06. 1,654,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,130. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

