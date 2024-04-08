MA Private Wealth Reduces Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MA Private Wealth lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.10. 138,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,472. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

