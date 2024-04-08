MA Private Wealth Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,081,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.35.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.95. 27,896,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,202,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

