iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth trimmed its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,179 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 96,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.93. 562,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,438. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.36.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.