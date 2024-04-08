MA Private Wealth Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MA Private Wealth decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after buying an additional 110,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $330,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,350,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,016,805. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

