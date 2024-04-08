MA Private Wealth Has $941,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,621,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $158,416,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,106. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average of $168.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

