Busey Bank Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Busey Bank cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $715,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507,774 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.04. 27,189,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,762,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.87, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

