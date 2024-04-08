Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0098 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $559.64 million and approximately $19.88 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,679.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $683.92 or 0.00954141 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.90 or 0.00144949 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008152 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00049419 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00189388 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00048669 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.49 or 0.00140191 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,970,975,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,946,344,800 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
