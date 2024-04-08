Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.33

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $153.28 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,679.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.92 or 0.00954141 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.90 or 0.00144949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00049419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00189388 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.49 or 0.00140191 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,384,134 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

