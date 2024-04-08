KOK (KOK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.46 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. KOK has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $156,045.54 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00014576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001614 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00016521 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,620.12 or 0.99917703 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011109 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.18 or 0.00135583 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00483978 USD and is up 4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $88,003.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.