Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $304.24 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001303 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $304.24 million and approximately $19.31 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002593 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

