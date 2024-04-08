Mathew Faulkner Sells 5,405 Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) Stock

Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mathew Faulkner sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $78,480.60.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.