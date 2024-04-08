Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) Director Sells $144,895.08 in Stock

Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Valentino Georgiadis sold 9,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $144,895.08.
Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.
