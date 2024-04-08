SOL Capital Management CO Raises Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

AVDE stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,013. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.80. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

