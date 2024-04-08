SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,350 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 376,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $183.71. The company had a trading volume of 451,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,833. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.17. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

