SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,016,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

