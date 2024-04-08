MA Private Wealth Sells 32,126 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MA Private Wealth lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.66. 1,721,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,485. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

