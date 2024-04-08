MA Private Wealth Acquires 91,571 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,571 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $40,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

QUAL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.44. 834,218 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

